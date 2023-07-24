JAY — Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives were in town for two days last week reviewing damage from the June 29 flash flooding, the town manager told selectpersons Monday.

There are some roads that are partially not passable but need permits from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in order to be repaired.

“They were impressed with the damage we have,” Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said, though she wasn’t sure that was the right way to say it.

The town has a preliminary estimate of nearly $4 million in damage due to the flash flooding. The Whistle Stop Rail-Trail has $500,000 in damage and is closed from Steve’s Family Market in Wilton to Jay Plaza.

LaFreniere and staff members including Public Works Director John Johnson have been gathering information and filling out paperwork for the June 29 storm and the April 30-May 1 storm. The president has already approved a Federal Disaster Declaration for eight counties for the April 30-May 1 storm. Jay was one of the towns that received damage.

Soules Hill Road was made passable and opened Monday. It will still need work, however, LaFreniere said.

The town may consider renting temporary bridges for some roads to make them accessible until they get the permits to fix the roads. It would be covered by federal money if a Presidential Disaster Declaration is approved by the president for the June 29 storm once it is submitted.

Polycor Inc., a granite company in North Jay, has donated granite chips to help with filling areas. A company representative called the night of the storm to let town leaders know they were there for them and had material, LaFreniere said.

The town hired Main-Land Development Consultants in Livermore Falls to do engineering work for repairs for the FEMA cost estimates.

FEMA would pay 75%, the state 15% and the town would pay 10% to fix the roads. Donations would count towards the town’s share, LaFreniere said.

In other business, the town and other entities, including Regional School Unit 73 and the town of Livermore Falls, locked in a diesel fuel price. The price is $3.23 per gallon from Winthrop Fuel Co. in Winthrop, LaFreniere said for 2023-24.

The Select Board also signed a two-year contract with Vortex Services in Livermore for sewer line services.

In other matters, the board nominated three residents to be appointed to serve on the Planning Board. The nominations will be acted on at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Town Office. Nominated was Daniel Ryder who will serve as a regular member on the board. His term will expire in September 2026. Alternate members nominated are Jamie Carden-Leventhal and Cheryl-Ann Jerry with terms expiring in September 2028.

The board also appointed Ron Jacques to the Spruce Mountain Board of Directors pertaining to the ski slope. Jacques is already on a board connected to the mountain operations but will now represent Jay as well. Resident Randy Easter is moving out of town and has opted not to be reappointed to the ski area board, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said.

Jacques’ term will expire in July 2024. Nelson DiPompo also serves on the board to represent Jay.

The towns of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls own the mountain and buildings. The Spruce Mountain Ski Club owns all the equipment and operates the ski area.

