• Liam Whitley, 23, Pittsfield, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus over posted speed limit, operating under the influence, violating condition of release, Saturday, July 22, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Trevor Hall, 43, Farmington, operating under the influence, Saturday, July 22, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Christopher Loring, 51, Farmington, warrants violating condition of release, operating vehicle without license, criminal speed driving 30-plus over the posted speed limit, driving to endanger, failing to stop for an officer, violation of bail, Sunday, July 23, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Michael Rowe, 40, Augusta, aggravated domestic violence assault, violating condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention; warrants operating after two counts habitual offender revocation, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, failing to stop for a police officer, violating condition of release, failing to make oral or written report of accident, Sunday, July 23, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Aaron Wyanski, 39, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, July 23, in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Brandon T. Cookson, 34, Boothbay, operating under the influence no test, operating without a license, Sunday, July 23, in Farmington, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

