Franklin County Animal shelter is a no-kill shelter, which means they never euthanize animals due to a lack of space. Several hundred cats, dogs, and small animals come through the shelter’s doors each year. The shelter is committed to saving all healthy and treatable animals. They are a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community.

The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Rd., in Farmington. Please call 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

Ginny, Introducing Ginny, a one- to three-year-old female and the sweet and quietly charming little lady who brings a touch of serenity to your home.

Personality: Ginny’s gentle and tender nature is her defining characteristic. She possesses a calm and serene disposition, creating a tranquil presence that brings a sense of peace to those around her. She enjoys her quiet moments and cherishes the comfort of a good hidey spot.

Special Traits: Ginny’s love for finding cozy hideaways is one of her endearing qualities. Whether it’s a snug corner, a soft blanket fort, or a peaceful nook, she delights in the art of hiding and finding comfort in her surroundings.

Compatibility: Ginny is an ideal companion for those who appreciate the beauty of a quiet and serene atmosphere. Her tranquil nature brings a sense of balance to any household, creating a harmonious environment where both humans and furry friends can find solace.

Medical History: Ginny has been well cared for and is up to date on vaccinations. She is spayed and ready to embark on a lifelong journey of love and happiness.

If you’re seeking a cat who embodies tranquility and the art of finding peace in simple moments, Ginny is the perfect match. Embrace the joy of having a sweet and quiet companion who will fill your home with a sense of serenity and contentment. Adopt Ginny and experience the tranquil beauty of her gentle presence in your life.

Elderberry – Here’s Elderberry, also a one- to three-year-old female and a lovely and affectionate little lady who has overcome health challenges with grace and resilience.

Background: Elderberry arrived at our shelter in a thin and fragile state, struggling to gain weight. However, with the dedicated care of our team and veterinary intervention, she has made incredible progress.

Personality: Elderberry’s gentle and loving nature shines through, even in the face of adversity. Her affectionate demeanor is a testament to her resilient spirit and unwavering capacity for love.

Special Traits: Elderberry’s journey has led to a lifelong medical requirement. She is currently on medications, including Cisapride and Metoclopramide, as well as a prescribed ID diet to support her digestive health. With proper care and attention, she thrives and continues to blossom.

Compatibility: Elderberry’s gentle disposition makes her an ideal companion for those seeking a cat with a deep capacity for love and compassion. She will bring warmth and joy to a home that appreciates her unique needs.

Medical History: Elderberry has received extensive veterinary care, including medications and a specialized ID diet to support her digestive system. Our team will provide you with all the necessary information and support to ensure her ongoing well-being.

If you’re looking to open your heart and home to a remarkable feline companion, Elderberry is the perfect match. Embrace the privilege of caring for a cat who has shown incredible strength and resilience and witness the transformative power of love in her journey of healing.

