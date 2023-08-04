Sales

NO. JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is planning another sale on Saturday, August 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to the always different, and interesting things, household goods, lots of books, etc., there will be food items. New this time are some small pieces of furniture, bureau, desk and even an upright piano! This is a great place to find good, clean, gently used clothes and sometimes new clothing, for all sizes, plus footwear, coats, jackets etc. Proceeds from the sales help support Grange projects that directly help the community, such as the Food Pantry. Families in need can contact 207-208-9225 for more information

FARMINGTON — “Did God Really Say That?” is the title of a new series. The second part will continue Sunday, August 6 at 9:30 a.m. with “God wants you to be happy in life,” at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church at 110 Academy Street. The pastor and congregation invites everyone to “come join us as we explore these topics or to visit HMBC online at www.HMBCME.com. Pastor David Porter will explore some often quoted sayings through the five-week series.

TEMPLE — Temple Historical Society’s Annual Open House on Saturday, August 19, staring at 11 a.m. The program, which will be held in the Red Schoolhouse on the Intervale in Temple will start at noon and will feature Larry Whittington of Dixfield, as the School Master.

WELD — The Weld Historical Society house has been scraped and painted this summer, new shingles on the roof and a new sign has been made and painted. The meeting for August is Wednesday August 9 at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall. The topic of the August Historical Society meeting is the Stanley family, of Stanley Steamer fame! Come learn about these brothers and their sister Chansonetta and their connection to Weld! Some of Chansonetta’s glass plate negatives and prints are on display at the library through August 27 during regular library hours from 10 am-1 pm and 3-6 pm Tuesdays and Thursdays and from10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.

WILTON — August 4 and 5. The Wilton Blueberry Festival Parade is on Saturday, August 5, starting at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is Hawaiian Luau. Throughout the weekend (Friday-Saturday) there will be crafters and vendors set up along Main Street in downtown Wilton. At 8:30 a.m., the parade line up begins. Parade starts at 10 a.m.

FARMINGTON — July 31 to Aug. 4, Keepers of the Kingdom Vacation Bible School will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, for ages four to grade 6 children, at New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham Street, Farmington. Please come enjoy – puppets, games, Bible stories, crafts, snow cones. Call to register at (207) 778-9696.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 still having take out suppers. This week, August 4 will be honey glazed chicken, rice pilaf, carrots, ambrosia for dessert for $12. For August 11 it will feature Italian Hoagies, pasta salad, chips, poke cake for dessert for $12Serving starts at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122.

JAY —Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 VFW post August dinner and dance will be held August 25 from 6-9 p.m. , doors open at 5 p.m. Featuring Country Fusion. Spaghetti and meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, cake. Dinner and dance $20. Dance only $10. Please call ahead to reserve your meal and or dance tickets. Call Janice at 897-2122

WILTON — Friday August 4 – Wilton United Methodist Church is having a Food Sale (pies, muffins, whoopie pies etc.) Lobster Roll Bag Lunch (chips, drink, blueberry cake or brownie) $20. Preorder by calling 645-2190 or 778-5927 or drop in availability. Pick up 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., live music 1 – 3 p.m. Saturday – Luncheon 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., meatball subs, hotdogs, assorted sandwiches, and desserts.

EAST WILTON — Western Maine Community Action, 20 Church St. East Wilton Me 04234, (207) 645-3764 announces its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled children without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department. For more information, contact the above identified institution.

JAY — Western Maine ATV Club wants riders to know that meetings will be on the first Wednesday night each month at 7 p.m. at the Jay Town Office. It is open to the public, hope to see you there. Dates are August 2, August 16 (two in August as we prepare for the toy run) and Sept. 6. Contact 207-897-2926 to find out what trails are open or email Karen at kdalot@roadrunner.com and be sure to put ATV in the subject line. Whistle Stop is open from Steve’s Market in Dryden to the Park and Ride in West Farmington. Visit the club on Facebook at Western ME ATV Club for updates. It is a good idea to call ahead and see which trails are open.

LIVERMORE — Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Livermore Community Building, 29 Church St. Next month it is August 8 at 7 p.m. Livermore trails opened again Saturday July 15. Rain has been the riders enemy, along with careless riders who are speeding on the access routes.

CANTON — Canton Trail Riders meet the fourth Monday of each month. August 28 at 6:30 at Brian Jordan’s home, call 207-357-4460.

FARMINGTON — Stepping Stones Summer Reading Program at Farmington Public Library began Thursday, June 15, and ends August 8. You can sign up anytime during the summer, in person, by phone: 207-778-4312, by email: joanne@farmingtonlibrarymaine.org. Children of all ages read and listen to books in any format, from any source.

They must keep track of their progress to win prizes. A library card is not necessary to participate. Free cards are available for school age children in the RSU#9 district and Farmington residents. The area businesses donating prizes are Gifford’s Ice Cream, Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers, Twice Sold Tales, Narrow Gauge Cinemas, and the Western Maine Play Museum. The library is located at 117 Academy Street in Farmington.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library open hours are Spring ~ Summer ~ Fall. Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Closed Sundays & Mondays. Winter hours from January 2 – Patriots’ Day are Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CVPL is offering Free Technology Help Sessions on Thursday July 27 and August 10 & 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, Windows and Mac OS Computer Skills, Online Health Resources, Smartphones and Tablets, Email, Internet Safety, Social Media, WordPress, Websites, Graphic Design, Resumes, and Online Job Applications.

