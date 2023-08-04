NEW VINEYARD — United States of America’s Maine Pageant is proud to announce Tiara Nile of New Vineyard, has been named an official contestant and will represent her community as Mrs. Franklin County in the 2024 state competition on October 21-22 at The Senator Inn & Spa Augusta/Augusta Civic Center.

Tiara is a 1998 graduate of Thomas College and currently works as a Staff Accountant for Nicholson, Michaud & Nadeau CPAs in Waterville, Maine. Tiara also manages the books for her husband’s trucking business, T&B Transport. Tiara was a dancer for 25 years, a certified Zumba instructor for 10 years and loves staying physically fit using her home gym.

Her platform is supporting the Franklin County Animal Shelter, located in Farmington, Maine. She has collected items to be donated to the shelter as well as running a 50/50 Raffle where she raised $200 donated directly to the shelter programs. Tiara also promotes the “Adopt Don’t Shop” philosophy to highlight the amazing animals waiting to be adopted and find for their forever homes.

Tiara has been married to her husband Tony for 23 years and together they raised their son, Benjamin who will be 27 in December. She also has 1 fur-baby, Bentley, who is a 10-year-old lab/mastiff mix. The entire family is excited to support Tiara on her quest for the crown as she competes against other extraordinary women from across the country in hopes of bringing home the national title of United States of America’ Mrs. 2024!

United States of America Pageants is the fastest growing pageant system in the nation and was named in the Top 10 Best National Pageants of 2019, 2020, 2021, & 2022 by the Pageant Planet! The pageant is designed to encourage women to strive to achieve their hopes, dreams, goals, and aspirations, while making them feel confident and beautiful inside and out! Our motto is to empower women, inspire others, & uplift everyone! We focus on women empowerment, promoting positive self-image and advocating a platform of community service, which allows our contestants to rise by lifting others.

For more information on how to become an official USOA Maine Contestant, visit our website www.usoamissmaine.com or contact State Director Christie Hines maine@unitedstatesofamericapageants.com.

