JAY — The Select Board announced Monday that it will solicit bids to repair sections of Woodman Hill Road, which was heavily damaged during flash flooding June 29.

Bid packets are available on the town website at www.jay-maine.org, on the town Facebook page or at the Town Office. Contractors who plan to bid must visit the three washed-out sites starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 21.

Sealed bids are due by 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Town Office. The Select Board will review them at 6 p.m. Aug. 28.

The contract must be completed by Oct. 15 or a late fee of $250 will be levied per calendar day thereafter.

Town officials worked with Main-Land Development Consultants of Livermore Falls to create the bid documents.

Preliminary estimates to fix all the damaged town roads and get temporary access for winter is about $7.9 million.

Town officials are hoping Franklin County will get a federal Presidential Disaster Declaration to get funding to help fix the roads. If the declaration is granted, the federal government would pay 75% of the cost, the state 15% and the town 10%, including in-kind work and donations.

To be repaired, some damaged roads will require permits from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Woodman Hill Road doesn’t require permits, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere told selectpersons at their meeting.

“Maine Emergency Management Agency is coordinating with the governor’s office this week on finalizing the disaster declaration request,” Vanessa Corson, public information officer for the agency, wrote in an email Monday.

The town has authorized Pike Industries to start paving some of the repaired roads. Paving work originally planned this year will not be done because the repaired roads need to be repaved, LaFreniere said.

In other business, selectpersons held a public hearing for new nominees for the Planning Board. After no comments, the board appointed Daniel Ryder, Jamie Carden-Leventhal and Cheryl-Ann Jerry.

They also reappointed Beth Wright to the Board of Assessment Review.

The board also authorized LaFreniere to make a decision to enter into a new electricity contract. Currently, Jay has 18 different power accounts with Maine Power Options. The contract expires in mid-November. The only account not in the contract is French Falls Park, which is a small account, LaFreniere said.

In another matter, the board will set the tax rate at 3 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Town Office.

