STATE — The Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF) offers two funding opportunities for organizations and projects dedicated to helping Maine people access and connect with the outdoors.

MaineCF’s ‘Maine Land Protection’ grant program provides general support grants to organizations and projects that build strong connections between people in Maine and our land and water through land acquisition, conservation, and easements. Grants from the ‘Conservation for All’ program invest in organizations and projects that provide access to the outdoors for all Maine people.

In 2022, ‘Maine Land Protection’ awarded five grants totaling $153,600. Two additional grants totaling $20,000 were made by donors with advised funds at MaineCF.

MaineCF launched the grant program in 2020 and has awarded more than $1 million to 29 projects. The ‘Maine Land Protection’ grant program provides grants for land acquisition or land conservation easement projects that build strong connections between people in Maine/Wabanaki territory and its land and water.

2022 grantees include:

Friends of Haystack Mountain, to acquire 57 acres in Montville, which includes recreational trails and blueberry barrens

Land in Common, to purchase 105 acres in Greene: 70 will be returned to Wabanaki care, 22 will be added to an existing agricultural ground lease, and 13 will become long-term ground leases for new BIPOC land stewards

Trust for Public Land, to purchase 24 acres in Portland to create the North Deering Park.

Last year, the ‘Conservation for All’ grant program awarded 12 grants totaling $153,000. An additional seven grants totaling $34,400 were made by donors with advised funds at MaineCF. ‘Conservation for All’ focuses on programs and projects that help create equitable access to the outdoors, clean air, and clean water.

2022 grantees include:

Land in Common, to collaborate with communities directly impacted by injustice on projects that create land access for affordable housing, foodways, ecological stewardship, social transformation, joy, and liberation

Maine GearShare, to increase its inventory and break down barriers for people who can’t access gear

Women for Healthy Rural Living, for its Outdoor Women Lead program

The deadline to submit proposals for both grant programs is Sept. 15. For more information, eligibility requirements and to submit a proposal, visit www.mainecf.org.

For more information, contact Program Officer Stephanie Cesario, by email at scesario@mainecf.org or by phone at 207-412-0824.

