LIVERMORE FALLS — The town’s police chief has resigned to become a sergeant for the University of Maine at Farmington Police Department, where he has worked part-time for years.

Michael Adcock, a veteran officer, took over as interim police chief when Ernest Steward Jr. left in October 2022 after 34 years running the department. Steward also went to the UMF department after working there for 19 years part-time.

Adcock has also worked there part-time.

He joined the Livermore Falls department in December 2018 and was named full-time chief in January.

Adcock, of Livermore, said he has been working a lot of hours for the department, which is short-staffed.

“I hate to leave the town in this position,” but the UMF sergeant position is one he has waited for, he said.

Advertisement

It was definitely a hard decision to make, he said.

Town Manager Carrie Castonguay announced Adcock’s resignation at Tuesday’s selectmen meeting. She has posted notices for the position and has one application, she said.

Adcock started his law enforcement career at a college public safety department while also working for a couple of police departments in Massachusetts. He moved to Maine in 2007 and was hired by the Farmington Police Department in December of that year. He served as a patrolman for three years and as a patrol sergeant for eight years before he was hired by Livermore Falls. He also works part-time for other departments.

His last day in Livermore Falls is Aug. 31, but he plans to stay on as a reserve officer and hopes to be able to help a new chief when one is hired.

Adcock hired Trevor Gagnon, a reserve officer who will take on a full-time officer position Sept. 2. Christopher Ivers, a Maine judicial marshal, has been hired as a reserve officer.

Adcock said he will miss doing patrol, though he will be doing that at UMF, as well as payroll and work schedules.

“We are excited and looking forward to having Mike join our team,” UMF Police Chief Brock Caton wrote in an email. “Mike brings a wealth of knowledge and various levels of experience in his 22 years of law enforcement, to include campus law enforcement experience at Nichols College in Massachusetts, prior to moving to Maine and working for various police departments in Franklin County.

“Mike will have a seamless transition to our full-time staff here at the UMF Campus Police Department because he has been a part-time officer for the department for over 14 years,” Caton wrote. “Mike is a consummate professional and hard worker who will fit in nicely with the UMF community and we look forward to him adding value to our team!”

« Previous

filed under: