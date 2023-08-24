COBURN GORE TOWNSHIP — A tractor-trailer driven by a Florida man struck a utility pole after it failed to make a curve and went off the road Thursday on state Route 27 near the port of entry to Canada, Franklin County Deputy Andrew Morgan said.

The utility pole fell across both lanes and blocked traffic for about four hours, he said. The crash occurred about 10:22 a.m.

The driver, Luis Angel Bridges Roig, 34, of Haines City, Florida, became lost as he was trying to go to Vermont using his GPS. He was not trying to go to Canada. He was driving an unloaded truck with a flat bed trailer when the crash occurred.

Roig received a finger injury in crash, Morgan said. Eustis Fire Rescue Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection assisted Morgan at the scene.

