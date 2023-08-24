COBURN GORE TOWNSHIP — A tractor-trailer driven by a Florida man struck a utility pole after it failed to make a curve and went off the road Thursday on state Route 27 near the port of entry to Canada, Franklin County Deputy Andrew Morgan said.
The utility pole fell across both lanes and blocked traffic for about four hours, he said. The crash occurred about 10:22 a.m.
The driver, Luis Angel Bridges Roig, 34, of Haines City, Florida, became lost as he was trying to go to Vermont using his GPS. He was not trying to go to Canada. He was driving an unloaded truck with a flat bed trailer when the crash occurred.
Roig received a finger injury in crash, Morgan said. Eustis Fire Rescue Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection assisted Morgan at the scene.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Boston Red Sox
Freeman sparks Dodgers past Red Sox in Betts’ return to Boston
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Tigers avoid no-hitter, stun Astros in ninth
-
Boston Red Sox
Former Red Sox star Mookie Betts cheered in return to Boston
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Eight arrested in ‘melee’ at Oxford Plains Speedway
-
News
Greenwood man admits to disorderly conduct in officer assaults case