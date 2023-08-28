• Katie L. Danforth, 33, Fairfield, violation condition of release, unlawful possession schedule drug, Thursday, Aug. 24, in Eustis, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• William J. Douglass Jr., 38, Fairfield, violation condition of release, unlawful possession schedule drugs, Thursday, Aug. 24, in Eustis, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Tasha M. Allen, 32, New Sharon, two counts unlawful schedule drugs, violation condition of release, Thursday, Aug. 24, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Michael W. Conant III, 29, North Billerica, Massachusetts, violation condition of release, operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, Thursday, Aug. 24, in Weld, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• John A. McKenna III, 52, Harmony, operating under the influence, Saturday, Aug. 26, in Jay, $300 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Luke T. Ogden, 44, Chesterville, operating under the influence, Sunday, Aug. 27, in Chesterville, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jeffrey J. Davis, 36, New Sharon, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, Aug. 27, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

