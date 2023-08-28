JAY — Selectmen voted Monday to award a contract to fix Woodman Hill Road to CCC Construction of Augusta, the low bidder at $333,950.

The town received five bids, the highest being $500,000, to repair damage from the June 29 flash flood.

The bids also included Jordan Excavation of Kingfield; $396,426; C.H. Stevenson Inc. of Wayne; $396,900; Pratt & Sons Inc. of Mechanic Falls; $488,350; and Starrett Snow and Landscape Services of Raymond; $500,000.

Repairs are estimated to take about 25 work days, weather permitting, according to the bid submission form. Jay Public Works Director John Johnson will oversee the road construction.

A company will test soil and other components on site.

Johnson said he was told last week that state Route 133 should be opening two weeks, one week at the earliest. A section of the road in Jay was washed out during the flooding and has been closed since.

In other business, the board approved a request from Jim Manter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3335 in Jay to close the Riley Road bridge from about 10:05-10:40 a.m. on Sept. 16 for the annual Prisoner of War/Missing In Action ceremony at the memorial end of the bridge near Ski Depot on Riley Road.

The Maine Department of Transportation has deferred the bridge closing to the board for approval. Several state and national leaders are expected to attend, according to an email to Police Chief Richard Caton IV from Manter.

In other business, the board also approved the updated Franklin County Hazard Mitigation Plan for 2023-24.

