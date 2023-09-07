RANGELEY PLANTATION — A Durham woman was seriously injured late Wednesday when the SUV she was driving went off state Route 17 into a ditch and rolled over.

Selena Cummings, 21, was heading north in a 2009 Subaru Outback about 11:30 p.m. when the crash occurred, Franklin County Chief Deputy Steven Lowell said. She was taken by a LifeFlight medical helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Rangeley Fire Rescue Chief Michael Bacon said. She was in the intensive care unit, he said.

No other information was available on Cummings’ condition.

Deputy Alan Elmes investigated.

The Fire Rescue Department and NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel assisted at the scene.

