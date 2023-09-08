FARMINGTON — This week, the spotlight is on the Strut For Strays event on Sept. 10, rain or shine at 9 a.m., please join other animal lovers at Titcomb Mountain Ski Slope, 180 Ski Slope Road, Farmington for the highly anticipated “Strut for Strays 5k” timed run event. Come strut your dog on a 5k course on the Whistlestop Trail! Lace up your running shoes or take a leisurely stroll and embark on a heartwarming journey to support our furry friends in need. Together, we’ll make a difference in the lives of shelter animals seeking their forever homes. Registration: Event registration is $25 for ages 11+, and day of the race is $30. Ages 10 and under are free! Sponsors for the event are: Franklin Savings Bank, Mary Jane’s Pizza, and Randy Keach Auto.

If you haven’t registered yet, no worries! You can also register on race day, starting at 8 a.m. You can also register online by going to https://fcanimalshelter.org/strut-for-strays-2023.

“Your contributions have helped us continue our work in providing care and shelter for our four-legged companions. We are truly honored to have your support, said Geri Bryant, vice president of the board at Franklin County Animal Shelter. .

This year’s event will also feature a Silent Auction with items donated by local merchants. The donors for this years Silent Auction: Pro Nails, Jacks Trading Post, Shellys Hometown Market, Wilton Hardware, Riplely & Fletcher,Pitcher Perfect Tire, Narrow Gauge Cinema, Bradys, Paris Farmers Union – Jay, ME, Brickyard Cafe, Maple Valley Farm, Mtn Side Power Sport, Madores Market, Coles Carpet Cleaning, Tucks Ale House, 3-D Games, Farmington House of Pizza, The Mercantile, Renys, Twice Sold Tales, Arkay Pizza, The Roost, The Homestead, Everyday Music, Riverside Greenhouse, Hight Chevrolet, Good Times Unlimited, Better Living Center , Pooches Paradise , Up Front and Pleasant, Good Life Guns, Jay,Me , Marias Sewing, Basils Pizza , Minikins, Leon Gin Photography , Hannaford, Lafleurs Resturant , Mosher Seafood, Farmers Union , Devaney , Doak & Garrett Bk Store, Power Play..

