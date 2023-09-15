Walk



INDUSTRY — Sunday, September 24 (rain date Oct 1), Jane Dean Annual Walk for Heat at 12 noon at the beginning of Clearwater Pond Parking Area in Industry. Proceeds to benefit ECU Heat Program and Shorey Chapel Heat Fund and is sponsored by Shorey Chapel. Refreshments and water available. You may walk virtually and send a donation also. For more info or to make a donation contact Dan Palmer @ 778-4158.

FARMINGTON — Sunday, September 17, at 10:30 a.m., a group of western Maine elders and their allies will gather to demonstrate in solidarity urging an end to the burning of fossil fuels and the declaration of a climate emergency by the federal government..The Farmington demonstration will begin on Main Street in front of Old South Congregational Church at 10:30 a.m.

Participation is open to all members of the public. The group will proceed down Main Street to Meetinghouse Park, where an open mic will invite commentary, music, and other peaceful forms of expression about the climate crisis. Those interested in joining the Farmington demonstration are encouraged to simply show up and if possible, bring a simple home-made sign with a climate message of their choice. Any questions can be directed to 207-370-4295.

LIVERMORE FALLS —George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave., is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, September 16 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The breakfast buffet includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, sausage gravy with biscuits, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee and more! The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10, it’s $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends.

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church at 235 Main St.in Farmington will resume serving its monthly free community lunches on Saturday, September 16 at 12 noon. The menu: roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuits, cake and beverages. Eat-in and take-out available. For local delivery: Call ahead at 778-0424 and choose the “community lunch” option.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 still having take out suppers. This week, Sept. 15, there will be no supper as the post will be preparing for the the POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony will be Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at the POW/MIA Bridge in Jay at the intersection of Route 4 and Crash Road. For Sept. 22, the menu will be sweet and sour pork over rice, lemon-lime cake, for $12. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122.

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, there will be a Public Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine , from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. The menu will be homemade chicken pot pie, vegetable, dinner roll, and homemade dessert. The price will be $10 for adults and $5 for those under 12. Public Suppers are sit down service in the hall. Take out by in person request will be available. Hope to see you all there. Please contact for more details: Robert Lawrence 207-778-2345, Clint Coolidge 207-645-4053, David Baker 207-491-9466

JAY — The POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony will be after breakfast Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at the POW/MIA Bridge in Jay at the intersection of Route 4 and Crash Road. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345. The next post meeting will be October 12, at 6 p.m.

FARMINGTON — Local artist Phil Poirier will be displaying new paintings at the Farmington Public Library from September 13 through October. The opening reception for the artist will be Wednesday September 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. For more information contact the Farmington Public Library at 207-778-4312.

FARMINGTON — Historical Society monthly meeting September 28 at the North Church. Please join the Farmington Historical Society for our monthly meeting and program. This month we are pleased to have John (Jack) Anderson present the Early History of the Ford Motor Company and Connections to Farmington. We hope that you can join us at 6pm for potluck and lively conversation, followed by our program at 7pm. All are welcome to come and enjoy this free, local event. Farmington Historical Society monthly meeting

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Jam Night, Oct. 13 , at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall downstairs. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

