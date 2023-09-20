PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH — Adult learners returning to school may be eligible for scholarships from the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF).

Eligible scholarship recipients will receive a one or two-year certificate or four-year degree at the end of the program and meet one of the following requirements: be over the age of 25, work full time while enrolled in school, have dependents, be financially independent, have not received a standard high school diploma, or delayed college enrollment.

In 2022, MaineCF awarded 267 adult learner scholarships totaling nearly $540,000.

The deadline for applications is Nov. 15. For complete guidelines and to apply, visit www.mainecf.org/scholarships.

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

