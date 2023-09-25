LIVERMORE FALLS — Town Clerk Doris Austin is holding Socktober to collect new socks to be donated to the Salvation Army for needy people.
Austin told selectmen recently that socks are the most needed item of clothing but the least donated.
People can leave socks at a designated place at the Town Office during October.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Rodney W. Proctor Sr.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Lorraine A. (Lizotte) Safford Welch
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Harry R. Fullerton
-
Death Notices
Death Notice: Rodney W. Proctor Sr.