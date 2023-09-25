AVON — An unpermitted brush fire Saturday afternoon on Avon Valley Road spread under a vacant mobile home, destroying it, Phillips Fire Chief James Gould said Monday. No one was injured.
About 25 firefighters responded to the scene where Luke Haines was burning brush in the back of the property. Flames spread to the mobile home that was being torn down, Gould said.
It was not immediately known who owns the property.
A Maine Forest ranger will issue a summons on a charge of having an unpermitted burn, burning prohibited materials and a mobile home, Gould said.
Assisting Phillips were departments from Strong, Rangeley, Weld, Kingfield and Farmington. NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel were also on scene.
