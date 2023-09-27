FARMINGTON — An Industry man who admitted Wednesday to firing several shots in a house Jan. 18 with a woman present received an unconditional discharge due to his condition and other circumstances, according to court officials.

Bradford C. Luker, 57, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence reckless conduct in District Court. A felony charge of domestic violence reckless conduct and a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence assault were dismissed.

Franklin County deputies and the state police tactical team responded to a report of a woman being assaulted and a man discharging a firearm in the residence on Taylor Road, but the woman was not shot at, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said in January. The woman was able to flee the home, he said.

Related Industry man taken into custody after standoff

Nichols previously said that despite numerous attempts to contact Luker, he refused to come out of the residence, leading to a four-hour standoff. Eventually, he fled on foot toward Clearwater Pond and was arrested. He had no weapon.

The “victim has been advocating for Mr. Luker,” Assistant District Attorney Ellex St. Pierre told the court.

It was a “mental health crisis,” she said, and the plea agreement will allow both of them to move forward.

Advertisement

“Mr. Luker essentially has no criminal record,” St. Pierre said, except for an incident over 20 years ago. These are very unique circumstances, she said.

The end result is an unconditional discharge, St. Pierre said.

According to state law, “The court shall sentence a convicted person to an unconditional discharge if the court determines that no other authorized sentencing alternative is appropriate punishment” and the person is eligible for the discharge.

Judge Jennifer Archer accepted the plea agreement and commended everyone for their work to reach it.

A conviction for misdemeanor domestic violence reckless conduct is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Luker was represented by attorney Curtis Rice.

Related Headlines Industry man taken into custody after standoff

« Previous

Next »

filed under: