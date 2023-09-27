JIM POND TOWNSHIP — A tree harvester burned up Wednesday in woods in northern Franklin County.

The operator of the feller buncher smelled smoke and saw flames, Thomas Paine of the Maine Forest Service said. Because there was no cellphone service, the operator went to get help and when he returned the engine and fuel were burning.

The cause is unknown but most likely is electrical, Paine said.

The feller buncher belonged to a subcontractor for Thorndike & Sons and was a total loss, he said. It was insured.

Emergency responders hiked up a hill to get to the machine.

Paine and Ranger Patrick Nichols were assisted by the Eustis Fire Rescue Department.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: