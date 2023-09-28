FARMINGTON — A Harrison man pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony unlawful possession of fentanyl powder.

Daniel Maxfield, 43, entered the plea Wednesday while sitting beside his attorney Maurice Porter at Franklin County Unified Court. Three misdemeanor charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Farmington police found Daniel Maxfield, 43, and Tina Alexander, 46, of Waterford sleeping in odd positions in a truck behind an Irving convenience store on Main Street on Jan. 13, according to a police affidavit filed with the court.

Officer Jonathan Parker walked around the truck and spotted items associated with drugs and knocked on the window to wake them up. Alexander was out on bail for a previous drug trafficking charge at the time. Police found a crack pipe under her pantleg, according to the affidavit.

Sgt. Ethan Boyd spoke to Maxfield.

In a search of the truck, the officers found 22.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, 0.5 grams of cocaine, 1.22 grams of crack cocaine and .98 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, along with several items of drug paraphernalia and an unloaded firearm and ammunition in the back seat, Assistant Attorney General Joshua Klein-Golden said reciting the state’s evidence if the case went to trial.

Advertisement

The truck was parked within 1,000 feet from a Hippach Field, which is a drug-free zone, he said.

Prosecutors are still waiting on drug test results, he said.

Charges of three other counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, all misdemeanors, were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Judge Jennifer Archer accepted Maxfield’s guilty plea. He entered into a 18-month deferred sentencing agreement. He will need to meet all required tasks in the agreement.

If Maxfield is successful, he will be able to withdraw his plea to the felony charge and plead to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and pay a $400 fine.

If not successful, there will be an open sentencing. It means that he faces up to five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

Alexander’s charges related to the January arrest were dismissed in May, according to court documents.

Maxfield is due back in court on March 10, 2025.

Related Headlines Waterford, Harrison residents arrested on drug charges in Farmington

« Previous

filed under: