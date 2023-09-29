Climate

FARMINGTON — Western Maine Audubon presents: “Rising Seas and Warming Waters: Climate Stresses to Gulf of Maine Marine Species”–a free talk by Dr. Hannah Baranes and Ph.D. candidate Andrew Allyn on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at UMF. The talk will be recorded as usual with the recording made available on WMA’s website, within a few weeks of the talk. (western.maineaudubon.org/videos)

Exhibit

FARMINGTON — The Emery Community Arts Center on the University of Maine at Farmington campus is featuring a traveling exhibit of art by residents of Maine prisons. “Inside Vision: An Outside Exhibition of Inside Art,” curated by Jan Collins, Olivia Hochstadt and Nicole Lund (UMF ’24), runs from Thursday, Oct. 5 to Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. It is on display throughout the lobby spaces in Emery. An opening reception will be held on Oct. 5 from 5 – 7 p.m., with remarks by the curators at 5:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public. The Emery Arts Center gallery is located on Academy St. (between Main St. and High St.) in downtown Farmington. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays and holidays. Please check Emery’s website for updates at wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/

ATV LIVERMORE — Ashley Langlin-Hebert, president of Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club announced that, due to landowner requests, the Livermore trails will close for hunting season, Regular Archery and Crossbow season which starts Sept. 30. The trails are closed for Firearm season, which runs from October 30 to November 25, 2023 as well as statewide Muzzle loader season Nov. 27 to Dec 2. Please check with landowners before hunting on private property. Landowner has the final say. The next Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club meeting will be Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Livermore Community Center, 29 Church Street in Livermore. The public is welcome. Pet Blessing WILTON — Community Blessing of Animals: The Wilton Ecumenical Community Organization will be holding a community blessing of animals at Bass Park (Lake Rd in Wilton) on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 to 11 a.m.. You can bring your pet anytime within those two hours for a short prayer and blessing. You can also bring photos of the pet if the pet is not able to travel. There will be a short service of about 10 minutes including pet blessings at 9:30 for those who wish. All are welcome! FMI St Luke’s Episcopal Church office: 207-645-2639 or email stlukes@myfairpoint.net.

Movies

FARMINGTON — Movie Night at Farmington Baptist Church – FBC will be showing the movie Fireproof (rated PG) on October 6 at 6:30 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the public. There will be free popcorn, candy and bottled water. We’d love to have you join us! FMI – 779-0731.

Sale JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is planning another sale on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to the always different, and interesting things, household goods, lots of books, etc., there will also be food items for sale. Several tables filled with holiday decorations, plus an upright piano to practice those Christmas carols! (Rumor has it that the piano is worth much more than they are asking!) This is a great place to find good, clean, gently used clothes and sometimes new clothing, for all sizes, plus footwear, coats, jackets etc. Proceeds from the sales help support Grange projects that directly help the community, such as the Food Pantry. Families in need can contact 207-208-9225 for more information.

Social INDUSTRY — Industry Senior Social from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. takes place on the second, third, fourth, and fifth Thursdays each month at the Industry Town Office, 1033 Industry Rd. Senior citizens in Industry and nearby towns are welcome, please join us for lunch, games, and other activities. Donations appreciated. FMI contact Kathy Card 207- 860-8102 Suppers JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 still having take out suppers. This week, the menu for Sept. 29 will be the meal will be meatball subs, pasta salad, and chocolate pudding for dessert. There will also be a dance, Sept. 29 and dining in is optional. Dinner and dance $20. Meal only $12. Must call ahead! Serving starts at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122. Meeting JAY — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion will hold their next post meeting October 12, at 6 p.m. Exhibit FARMINGTON — Local artist Phil Poirier will be displaying new paintings at the Farmington Public Library through October. For more information contact the Farmington Public Library at 207-778-4312. Music FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, Oct. 13 , at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6 – 8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is FREE and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731. FARMINGTON — Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in Emery Performing Arts Center enjoy a concert by Lynn Vartan on the vibraphone, and Bridget Convey on the piano. Suggested adult ticket price for this event is $20, more if you can, less if you can’t. For more information and tickets visit the website at artsfarmington.org. Tickets will also be available at the door. ArtsFarmington is an affiliate of the Univ. of Maine at Farmington.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: