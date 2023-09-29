CANTON — Selectmen scheduled a special Town Meeting for Oct. 26 to vote on using an unspecified sum from undesignated funds to offset the 2023-24 property tax rate.

It will begin at 6 p.m. at the Town Office meeting room.

Before they set the date, Chairman Brian Keene said the board needed to look at pushing out the tax due date, because he didn’t think it was right to set the rate and give people less than a month before the first payment was due. Therefore, the first installment will be due Dec. 12 instead of Dec. 5.

Last year in late October, residents approved allocating $75,000 from undesignated funds. The tax rate was $17.75, a 25-cent increase from the previous year.

In other business, selectmen approved a permit for a medical marijuana business for registered growers on Town Farm Road. The business is owned by Ryan and Tatiana Tancreade, Selectman Carole Robbins said.

Before the vote, Planning Board Secretary Diane Ray read from the town’s ordinance for marijuana establishments, noting businesses are for medical cardholders only; no retail storefront is allowed and plant must be grown inside the business, Businesses also must have an annual permit review, she said.

