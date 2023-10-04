KINGFIELD — A Norridgewock truck driver received minor injuries Wednesday morning when the cement truck he was driving south on state Route 27 just south of Ira Mountain Bridge rolled over, Chief Deputy Steven Lowell said.

The driver, Jeffrey Obert, 41, told deputies that a vehicle had crossed into his lane and cause him to swerve to avoid hitting it, he said.

Franklin County Deputy Tyler Gray and Lowell responded to the report of the crash at about 10:05 a.m.

The truck was partially loaded with 5 yards of cement.

Traffic was reduced to one lane and then two lanes as the 2006 Mack truck was put upright on its wheels, Lowell said.

Obert was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

The truck is registered to Central Maine Concrete of Norridgewock.

Kingfield and Carrabassett Valley fire departments assisted at the scene. Dutch Gap Auto of Chesterville worked to right the truck.

