FARMINGTON — A Lisbon man was charged with possessing and dealing illegal drugs Wednesday, after police stopped a vehicle he was in on Farmington Falls Road.

Philip M. Tarmey, 41, was arrested on charges of felony aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, namely, fentanyl, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, namely methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as Ecstasy and Molly, Farmington Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said.

Another passenger, Janet Libby, 40, of Lisbon was charged with felony unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, misdemeanor unlawful possession of schedule W drugs, namely, methamphetamine, and on an Androscoggin County warrant for failure to appear and violation of condition of release, Cote said.

The driver had no drugs and was not arrested, the chief said.

Cote said Officer Christoph Mutschin stopped the vehicle just after midnight because the license plate lights were out. Sgt. Ethan Boyd noticed an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and a container that appeared to contain drugs.

During a search, Boyd located a see-through plastic container in Tarmey’s pocket that contained drugs and two separate plastic baggies that contained a white power.

“While searching the remainder of the vehicle, Philip at one point advised that he had a little over four fingers and three grams of Molly and it was all his,” according to Mutchins’ affidavit.

The “fingers” of drugs tested presumptive for fentanyl and the white power tested presumptive for Ecstasy.

Libby posted $350 and was released from the Franklin County Detention Center.

Tarmey remained at the jail Friday on $1,500 bail.

A conviction for aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. A conviction for unlawful possession of fentanyl powder is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Convictions on the other charges range from up to six months to 364 days in prison and a fine of up to $1,000 and $2,000, respectively.

