REGION — This year, HealthReach Community Health Centers is happy to announce that it has received Let’s Go! 5-2-1-0 program recognition across eight of its local healthcare practices.

Let’s Go! 5-2-1-0 is a program focused on education around obesity and healthy living for primary care practice teams. The program provides materials to support “simple changes for better health, such as moving more, eating real food, drinking water, and getting adequate rest.”

HealthReach’s longstanding partnership with Let’s Go! 5-2-1-0 has had positive impacts on both HealthReach patients and their care teams. This year, HealthReach was recognized for excellence in obesity prevention. The sites recognized include Belgrade Regional Health Center, Bethel Family Health Center, Lovejoy Health Center (of Albion), Rangeley Family Medicine, Richmond Area Health Center, Sheepscot Valley Health Center (of Coopers Mills / Whitefield), Strong Area Health Center, and Western Maine Family Health Center (of Livermore Falls).

Connie Coggins, HealthReach President & CEO, shares, “HealthReach is proud to once again be recognized for our staff’s efforts to help our patients achieve their best health. Local, affordable, quality care is only possible through effective partnerships between clinician and patient – so we also must thank our community members for engaging so well in our programs. Thank you!”

HealthReach Community Health Centers is a Federally Qualified Health Center consisting of twelve community health centers located across Central and Western Maine. Dedicated clinicians deliver high-quality healthcare – inclusive of behavioral health and dental services – to residents from 9 of Maine’s 16 counties. To ensure access for everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare, and major insurance providers. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to both uninsured and underinsured residents. Assistance is available for applications to programs that help with the cost of your healthcare and medications, including Maine’s Health Insurance Marketplace.

