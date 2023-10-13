CANTON — The Select Board voted Thursday to spend $8,965 for a new computer server for the Town Office.
Town Clerk Angela Varnum told selectmen the computer system is “past end of life … so we are now no longer having security updates for Microsoft.”
Selectmen chose WG Tech of Westbrook for IT services.
Money left from last year will be used for the purchase.
In other business, selectmen renewed the catering and liquor license for Boondocks Farm Backwoods Affair at 1 Shelakis Drive. Mary Wainwright, owner of the event and wedding venue business, attended the meeting to request the renewal.
In other news, selectmen voted to hire Red Oak Forestry of Rumford to remove a dying tree in Pine Grove Cemetery on Pleasant Street. Selectman Rob Walker said the estimate is $875.
In another matter, Chairman Brian Keene, who is a Recreation Committee member, said he thinks the town will take a break from its annual Halloween Haunted Trail Walk at Whitney Brook Trail. He said committee members haven’t had time to check the trail because of all of the rain and and other reasons.
However, the town will hold its annual Trunk or Treat for children Oct. 28 at the town boat launch on Staples Hill Road from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Residents are reminded of a special Town Meeting on Oct. 26 to vote on using an unspecified sum from undesignated funds to offset the amount needed from 2023-24 property taxes. It will begin at 6 p.m. at the Town Office meeting room.
Last October, residents approved allocating $75,000 from undesignated funds. The tax rate was $17.75, a 25-cent increase from the previous year.
