FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue boys cross country team took first place at the Mt. Blue relays in Farmington on Friday, Oct. 6. There were 17 schools competing in the race in which teams of 5 runners each complete a 2 mile loop. There were over 70 teams in all.

Lucas Hutchinson of Oxford Hills ran the fastest time of the day in the first leg, with Lewiston’s Enzo Giampaolo and Mt. Blue’s Henri McCourt trailing him with the 2nd and 3rd fastest times of the day. Over the 2nd leg, Mt. Blue’s Ben Hatch moved the Cougars into the lead. Teammates Damian Wynn and Eli Hoeft were able to maintain the lead, but Camden Hills was steadily gaining ground. In the final leg, Mt. Blue’s Andrew Robinson was able to keep the lead and the Cougars won by 18 seconds over Camden Hills with Bangor closing to within 3 seconds of Camden Hills for 3rd place.

The Mt. Blue boys had two other teams entered in the race. The “B” team placed 12th overall and was the 2nd fastest “B” team of the day. Noah Civiello, who had the 2nd fastest Mt. Blue time of the day, was the top runner for this team. The Cougars also had the 2nd fastest “C” team, placing 25th overall. Teddy McLeod was the top Mt. Blue runner for that team.

On the girls side, Mt. Blue’s Nora McCourt ran the 2nd fastest time of the day and got the Cougars off to an early lead. Teammate Natalie McCarthy was able to maintain that lead. Over the next legs Lincoln Academy and Camden Hills moved into the lead, with Lincoln Academy winning by a 48 second margin. Bangor edged John Bapst for 3rd place. Mt. Blue, with Lucinda Carroll running a fast final leg, was the 5th “A” team and 7th overall.

Mt. Blue now moves to the championship part of the season with the KVAC, Regional, and State meets taking place over the next three weeks.

