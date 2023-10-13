FARMINGTON — The Farmington Recreation Department is delighted to announce its first-ever Farmington Open Chess Tournament to be held on October 14, coinciding with National Chess Day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This exciting event marks a milestone for the center’s new Farmington Chess Club, now one of the most active clubs in Maine. The tournament will take place at the Farmington Community Center, 127 Middle Street, Farmington. Pre-registration is encouraged at www.farmingtonchess.org.

Players of all skills across the region are invited to compete for trophies, medals, and cash prizes. Additional awards will go to the top-scoring scholastic, senior, and female participants. Whether you’re a tournament veteran, ambitious beginner, or thinking about getting back into the game after a long hiatus, this tournament offers a great opportunity to showcase your skills, to meet fellow chess enthusiasts, and to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Farmington Community Center’s Chess Club.

This official tournament will be rated by the United States Chess Federation (USCF), and requires entrants to provide a USCF membership to register. Spectators are welcome to attend, free of charge.

Tournament Format: four rounds, Swiss system pairing — players are matched against opponents of similar skill levels in every game — in a 30 min + 5 sec time control

“If you’ve never played in a tournament before, this is a perfect introduction to the competitive scene,” said Glenn Miller, Farmington Chess Club President. “This event reflects our commitment to promoting enjoyment of the game and friendship among players. Individuals of all ages and skill levels are invited to register and join us for a day of friendly competition.”

The club made its public debut at Farmington’s Summerfest on July 22, 2023 when it hosted a booth featuring chess puzzles for fairgoers to solve for a prize plus a table where Glenn Miller took on simultaneous challengers on three boards.

National Chess Day, celebrated annually on the second Saturday of October is a celebration of chess and tournaments, which are held coast to coast in the United States. The Farmington Community Center’s Chess Club is excited to help observe the day with this event that allows people to come together and share their passion for the game.

The Farmington Chess Club was organized for the purposes of social and recreational engagement, fostering camaraderie among chess enthusiasts, and promoting the game of chess within the community. Membership to the club is free. For more information about the Farmington Open Chess Tournament, including registration details, prizes, and entry fees, please visit the club’s website or contact Glenn Miller at farmingtonchessclub@gmail.com.

