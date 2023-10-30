RANGELEY — Icy roads, slush and snow contributed to vehicles sliding off roads or rolling over Monday in northern Franklin County, but no major injuries were reported.

About a quarter-inch of ice covered state Route 4 early Monday morning, Rangeley Fire Rescue Chief Michael Bacon said.

Some vehicles couldn’t make it up hills. It went from ice to snow and slush.

Brad Timberlake, director of Franklin County Regional Communications Center, said there were minor crashes during the day because of icy roads.

Municipal and state plow trucks were out.

“We have plows out everywhere it’s snowing,” Paul Merrill, spokesman for Maine Department of Transporation wrote in an email. “Some crews have been working since 3 a.m. It’s wet and slimy snow. A big change from Saturday’s temperatures.”

Sleet was falling in Farmington about 9:30 a.m. before changing to snow for a short time but didn’t accumulate. By early afternoon it had changed to rain.

