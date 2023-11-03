Veterans Day

CHESTERVILLE — A veterans’ social will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the David Archer Town Hall, 409 Dutch Gap Road. Sponsored by town clerks and North Chesterville Extension Homemakers, it will be a time for veterans to gather, sit and talk. Refreshments will be available.

FARMINGTON — Veterans Day observances will be held beginning at 11 a.m. at the Teague World War I Memorial Arch. A service at Meetinghouse Park will follow at about 11:30 a.m. with a noon luncheon for veterans afterwards at the American Legion Post.

FARMINGTON — At noon Saturday, Nov. 11, Farmington Historical Society will host a luncheon at North Church lower level, 118 High St. Soup, sandwich & the works at $10 per adult. Following at 1:15 p.m. Glenn Miller presents No Higher Service program (free and open to the public). Attendees are asked to consider the somber nature of this presentation before bringing children.

LIVERMORE FALLS — American Legion Post 10, 17 Reynolds Ave will be serving an all you can eat breakfast 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. $10 suggested donation adults, $5 children 10 and under. Veterans eat free.

TRI-TOWN — Local veterans organizations and their auxiliaries will observe the holiday with several services beginning at 9:15 a.m. at the Fayette War Memorial at the Town Office. Observances will be held about 9:40 a.m. at the Jay War Memorial in Chisholm, 9:55 at Union Park in Livermore Falls, 10:10 a.m. at the Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge and 10:30 at the Livermore Brettuns War Memorial. Services will begin at each location as soon as the honor team arrives, so those planning to attend should plan accordingly.

WILTON — WECO will be hosting a Veterans Day program at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at First Congregational Church, 386 Main Street. Sammie Angel will perform patriotic songs, “Abraham Lincoln” will recite the Gettysburg Address, and area clergy will participate. Donations will be accepted to help cover performers’ costs. All are invited.

TEMPLE — Come one, Come all! The Temple Historical Society is hosting a tree lighting event at the Temple Town Hall, 258 Temple Rd ., on Dec. 3 from 5 to 6 p.m. There will be singing, treats and hot cocoa for your enjoyment. An ornament swap will also be available. You bring a wrapped ornament and when you leave you take one home. See you at the Temple Town Hall on Dec. 3.

Comedy FARMINGTON — Improv Comedy Workshops Sundays Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 from 3-6 p.m. at Nordica Auditorium (Merrill Hall UMF Campus) 224 Main Street Farmington. Professional improviser Lisa Vargas teaches you the foundations for improv comedy and beyond. Don’t miss the fun. Must be 18 or older and dressed for comfort. Please call Lisa @ 207 418 5044 to reserve your spot. See ya there. Suppers JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 take out suppers. This week, the menu for Nov. 3 will feature Larry’s Famous Ribs, baked beans, coleslaw, chocolate cake with PB frosting $12. For Nov. 10, the meal will be stuffed peppers, tarragon beans, dinner rolls, honey bun cake, also for $12. Serving starts at 5 p.m. The menu for Nov. 17 for the Dinner dance is pot roast, mashed potatoes, green beans and pumpkin spiced cake for dessert. $10 cover charged for the dance. Eat in is optional. Dinner and dance $20. Music by Country Fusion from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be no meal on Nov. 24, the Friday after Thanksgiving. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122. Breakfasts NEW SHARON — Saturday, Nov. 11 from 7 to 11 a.m., Messalunskit Chapter #170 OES and Franklin Lodge #123 on Rout 2 in New Sharon is having a Veteran’s Day Breakfast. Honored Veterans will be the guests, family member $5 and children under 5 are free. The menu will feature bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes w/syrup, toast juices and coffee or tea Exhibit FARMINGTON — The Emery Community Arts Center on the University of Maine at Farmington campus is featuring a traveling exhibit of art by residents of Maine prisons. “Inside Vision: An Outside Exhibition of Inside Art,” curated by Jan Collins, Olivia Hochstadt and Nicole Lund (UMF ’24), runs from Thursday, Oct. 5 to Thursday, Nov. 16. It is on display throughout the lobby spaces in Emery. It is free and open to the public. The Emery Arts Center gallery is located on Academy St. (between Main St. and High St.) in downtown Farmington. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays and holidays. Please check Emery’s website for updates at wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/ Sales JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is having a sale on Nov. 4, and Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., both Saturdays. Lots of Christmas items and Christmas gifts. In addition to the always different, and always interesting things, there will also be food items for sale, plus knit and crocheted items such as hats, scarves and other items. This is a great place to find good, clean, gently used clothes and sometimes new clothing, for all sizes, plus footwear, coats, jackets etc. Proceeds from the sales help support Grange projects that directly help the community, such as the Food Pantry. Families in need can contact 207-208-9225 for more information. LIVERMORE — Bake and Craft Sale Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Livermore Community Center, 29 Church St. There will be pies, cookies, cupcakes, fudge, breads, soups and even a door prize. All sales got toward the upkeep of the Livermore Community building SALEM — Craft Fair, Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salem Community Building, Route 142, west of Mt. Abram Regional High School. Come check out the wide variety of knitted and crocheted items, jewelry, candles, woodwork, 31 totes, T-shirts, coasters, Younique Make-up, organic bath and body products, leather crafts, oils, plastic canvas and much more. Proceeds benefit the Salem Community Building. CHESTERVILLE — There will be a Bake Sale at the Chesterville Town Office on Tuesday, Nov. 7 starting at 8 a.m. until the food runs out. Come out and vote. Then buy a home baked treat on your way out. This event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. FMI 778-3156. NEW VINEYARD — The New Vineyard Public Library Annual Craft and Bake Sale will be held at Smith Hall, New Vineyard, on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join us for a great selection of homemade gifts made by local crafters and artisans. There will be handcrafted items, locally made wreathes & arrangements, wood & pottery crafts, jewelry & stone work, baked goods – pies; breads, cookies; candies and preserves. Find your favorite pie for Thanksgiving and gifts for those special people on your Holiday List and take a chance on our Mountain Bike Raffle! If you are a crafter or artisan and would like to have a table, please call the Library at 652-2250. Warming FARMINGTON — Farmington Grange#12 announces the reopening of WWW – Wednesday Workers and Warm Up , for the season , on Nov. 1, from 10 to 2 . WWW will meet on the first and third Wednesday of each month. The Farmington Grange Hall at 124 Bridge Street will be open for soup and social time. Folks are invited to bring something to share, or just come to socialize. Games and puzzles are available as well as a small library stocked by literacy volunteers. If someone would like to learn how to knit, crochet or sew, etc, they can get help. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Bonnie at 778-1416. Social INDUSTRY — Industry Senior Social from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. takes place on the second (Nov. 9), third (Nov. 16), and fifth Thursdays (there’s one on Nov. 30.) each month at the Industry Town Office, 1033 Industry Rd. Senior citizens in Industry and nearby towns are welcome, please join us for lunch, games, and other activities. Donations appreciated. FMI contact Kathy Card 207- 860-8102 Music FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, Nov. 10 , at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6 – 8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: