JAY — The Select Board on Monday approved a warrant for a Nov. 27 special Town Meeting regarding temporary construction easements to install a temporary bridge over Ridley Brook on Hutchinson Road.

The vote will be held at 6 p.m. at the Town Office before the regular board meeting.

Approval would also authorize the repair and/or reconstruction of the road.

The road was heavily damaged in a June 29 rainstorm and flash flooding. Residents have had temporary access above a certain point in the road.

Last month, selectpersons accepted a bid of $96,732 for a temporary bridge from Starrett Snow and Landscape Services of Raymond.

In other business, selectpersons approved refurbishing the 2006 fire Engine 3 for the Fire Rescue Department. The cost is $67,590 factoring in a 10% discount from Greenwood Emergency Vehicles of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, according to Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere.

The money will come from the department’s reserve account, which has $289,000.

A new frame was put under the truck in 2013. The proposed scope of work includes sandblasting, painting and upgrading all lighting to LED.

“It is anticipated the refurbishment would extend the life of the truck by 10 to 15 years,” LaFreniere said.

The cost to buy a new truck is about $700,000, she said.

The board also accepted a bid of $3,200 from Thomas C. Goding & Son Building Contractor of Jay to fix a wall and other related damages at the Fire Rescue Station in North Jay. No one put in a proposal the first time the project was put out to bid in October.

The wall was damaged during the June 29 rainstorm. Goding who is a selectperson, excused himself from the board during discussion and vote, LaFreniere said.

Selectperson Gary McGrane opposed the vote. Chairman Terry Bergeron, Vice Chairman Timothy DeMillo and Lee Ann Dalessandro approved it.

In other Fire Rescue Department business, the board approved increasing the minimum base wage for firefighters to $14.15 an hour beginning Jan. 1, 2024. The minimum wage increases Jan. 1 at the state level by 35 cents.

In other action, the board appointed, and in most cases reappointed Budget Committee members Marilyn Morse, Edward Walsh, Edward Mardosa, Kendra Baker, Beth Wright and Ester Nolin. Their appointments expire Dec. 31, 2025.

