• Brandee R. Bowen, 29, Wilton, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, misuse of identification, two counts violation condition of release, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, Tuesday, Oct. 31, in Androscoggin County, $1,000 bail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Sherice L. Pillsbury, 34, Farmington, warrant two counts of failure to appear, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Wednesday, Nov. 1, in Farmington, $3,000 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Nicole S. Waas, 38, Phillips, warrant three counts failure to appear, Wednesday, Nov. 1, in Phillips, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• William H. Waas, 39, Jay, warrant six counts of failure to appear, warrant three counts of violation condition of release, warrant eluding an officer, warrant driving to endanger, warrant failure to stop for an officer, warrant theft by unauthorized use of property, warrant operating while suspended or revoked, warrant aggravated assault, warrant motor vehicle criminal speeding- 30 mph-plus over speed limit, warrant refusing to submit to arrest or detention, warrant domestic violence assault, Wednesday, Nov. 1, in Phillips, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Ti K. Looney, 22, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Wednesday, Nov. 1, in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Norman Pelletier, 75, Chesterville, gross sexual assault, Thursday, Nov. 2, in Chesterville, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Timothy R. Darnell, 46, Freeman Township, three warrants unpaid fines, Thursday, Nov. 2, Freeman Township, payment agreement, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Icie E. Haines, 26, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Nov. 3, in Farmington, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Charles W. Reed, 43, Wilton, fugitive from justice in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 7, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Kellie A. Reed, 39, Wilton, fugitive from justice in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 7, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Ronald S. Haley Jr., 58, Dixfield, warrant two counts bail violation, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, Nov. 9, in Phillips, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Yeshua-Selaa H. Belanger, 41, Jay, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct-offensive words, gestures, impersonating a public servant, Thursday, Nov. 9, in Jay, $500 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Carrie T. Masse, 40, Farmington, violation condition of release, Thursday, Nov. 9, in Weld, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Marie L. DeMillo, 44, Wilton, operating under the influence, aggravated driving to endanger, two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drug, Saturday, Nov. 11, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Kevin S. Straughan, 22, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Monday, Nov. 13, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Kelly A. Ross, 37, Strong, two warrants failure to appear, Monday, Nov. 13, in Wilton, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Renay L. McCluskey, 41, Wilton, warrant violation of bail, Tuesday, Nov. 14, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Patrick J. Barr, 52, Avon, criminal mischief, reckless conduct, Tuesday, Nov. 14, in Phillips, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Brandon L. Yang, 25, Lebanon, Virginia, domestic violence aggravated assault, Tuesday, Nov. 14, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

