WILTON — A man who moved here Sunday died that afternoon after he was struck by a pickup truck while walking on Munson Road, Police Chief Ethan Kyes said.

Levi Jewell, 29, dressed in dark clothing, was walking with traffic near his new home about 4:30 p.m. when he was struck by a Ford F-350 truck driven by Tyler Hamlin, 29, of Farmington, the chief said.

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, the chief said, and Jewell was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are reconstructing the accident, which remains under investigation.

Kyes and police officers Keith Masse and Maverick Real responded to the crash, which was reported at 4:36 p.m. NorthStar EMS ambulance and Wilton Fire Rescue also responded.

