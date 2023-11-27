LIVERMORE FALLS — A Christmas tree lighting with special guests will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the Livermore Falls Gazebo.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive be there. Santa will be picked up at 5 p.m. and travel to Franchetti’s Home Town Market on state Route 4 and then return to the gazebo.
People are asked to bring their cameras or cellphones to take pictures of their children with Santa.
Organizer Town Clerk Doris Austin said Franklin Savings Bank will provide hot cocoa. There will be packaged cookies because of allergens that people may have.
Austin, who has been organizing a number of benefits at the Town Office, said they collected 947 pairs of socks during Socktober to donate to the Salvation Army.
A total of 311 pounds of food was donated for the Food Cupboard of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. They also put together 17 Thanksgiving baskets that were distributed before Thanksgiving.
