JAY — A Buckfield Rescue ambulance struck the back of a pickup truck stopped on state Route 4 on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Charles Haskell, 54, of Jay was stopped to turn onto East Dixfield Road in North Jay when the ambulance driven by Tucker Tardif, 20, of Hartford struck the back of it about 3:30 p.m., Police Department secretary/dispatcher Jeannine Fletcher said Wednesday, based on Jay officer Constantino Zenteno Jr.’s report.
Fletcher said there were no injuries.
The ambulance was towed from the scene. The truck was drivable.
Jay Fire Rescue assisted at the scene.
