KINGFIELD — Three people were taken to a Farmington hospital Tuesday morning with injuries from a head-on crash on Main Street.
Stephen Smith, 32, of Stratton village was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox northbound when he crossed the centerline into the path of a southbound 2003 Toyota Lexus driven by James Boyle, 59, also of Stratton, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.
NorthStar EMS ambulance service took Smith, Boyle and his passenger, Wendy Boyle, 63, to Franklin Memorial Hospital, Nichols wrote in an email.
Franklin County Deputy Austin Couture and Deputy Andrew Morgan and the Kingfield Fire Department responded to the crash, which was reported just after 7 a.m.
