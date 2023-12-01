• Weston K. Graham, 47, Wilton, warrant four counts of failure to appear in court, Tuesday, Nov. 28, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, released to Hancock County Jail, Farmington Police Department.
• John R. Cushman, 30, Farmington, gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Mary-Jane E. Constantine, 41, Livermore, warrant unpaid fine, Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Chesterville, $490 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Christopher J. Fowle, 40, Wilton, operating under the influence, Thursday, Nov. 30, in Chesterville, $350 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Amanda J. Hart, 38, Bethel, attaching false plates, Thursday, Nov. 30, in Carthage, $50 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
