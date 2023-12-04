FARMINGTON — A local woman is accused of shoving a police officer late Saturday when the officer tried to get the woman to leave a downtown restaurant where she had previously been issued a trespass warning.

Sayward A. Sweetser, 38, of Farmington was arrested on a felony charge of assault on an officer and a misdemeanor charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention — physical force, Farmington Deputy Shane Cote said Monday.

The representatives of the restaurant only wanted Sweetser to leave the establishment, not be charged, because she had previously been issued a trespass notice, he said.

In the parking lot behind the restaurant, Sweetser became uncooperative and shoved officer Ariana Bacon in the shoulder, which hurt her shoulder, Cote said.

Sweetser was then arrested, he said.

Officer Christoph Mutschin responded to assist Bacon at the scene.

Sweetser posted $300 bail to be released Sunday from the Franklin County Detention Center.

An appearance in Farmington District Court is scheduled for Feb. 4, 2024.

A conviction on an assault on an officer charge carries a maximum five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine. A conviction on the resisting arrest charge is punishable by up to 354 days in prison and a maximum $2,000 fine.

