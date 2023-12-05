JAY — Following a closed door session Monday night, Regional School Unit 73 board of directors voted 7-0 to expel a Spruce Mountain High School student.

Directors moved “To expel student Z from school for an indefinite time, until completion of a reentry plan, pursuant to 20-A M.R.S.A. section 1001(9), on the grounds that such an expulsion is necessary for the peace and usefulness of the schools, and to direct the Superintendent to provide the student’s parents written notice of this action and develop a reentry plan for the student as required by law,” according to information provided Tuesday morning by Superintendent Scott Albert.

Directors attending the meeting were Chair Robert Staples of Jay, Robin Beck of Livermore Falls, Jodi Cordes of Jay, Don Emery of Livermore Falls, Elaine Fitzgerald of Jay, Holly Morris of Livermore, and Phoebe Pike of Livermore Falls, Laura White, administrative assistant to the superintendent, said Tuesday.

Directors not at the meeting were Lenia Coates of Livermore Falls, Tasha Perkins of Livermore, Joel Pike of Jay, Tina Riley of Jay, Andrew Sylvester of Livermore, Chantelle Woodcock of Jay and SMHS student representatives Avery Ryder and Skylar Condon.

Students from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls attend district schools. Elementary, middle and high schools are located in Jay. The primary school is in Livermore.

« Previous

filed under: