FARMINGTON — Franklin County staff members are scheduled to hold interviews Monday with four contractors for the position of project manager for an emergency operations building on County Way.

If funding is received, the building would be attached to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and house offices for the county’s Emergency Management Agency, information technology department and a meeting room for commissioners.

The commissioners’ office would remain at the Franklin County Courthouse on Main Street. The Sheriff’s Office would be in the new addition, with county offices in the building’s existing portion.

The changes would move all emergency services and technology department to the same area. The Regional Communications Center and the jail are also on County Way.

Curtis Robinson, an associate with Port City Architecture of Portland, said his firm received seven proposals for the project manager, but one was incomplete and not counted.

The interview committee is expected to include a representative from the architecture firm; County Administrator Amy Bernard; Deputy Administrator Tiffany Baker; IT assistant Jake Nichols; Susan Pratt, the program administrator for the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds; Amanda Simoneau, the county’s director of emergency management; and either Sheriff Scott Nichols or Chief Deputy Steven Lowell.

The proposals were graded and Robinson recommended interviewing the companies that received the top four scores.

The candidates are AlliedCook Construction of Scarborough, JF Scott Construction of Winthrop, Landy/French Construction of Scarborough and Sheridan Construction Corp. of Fairfield.

The fees for project managers are in sealed bid envelopes. Commissioners approved opening the bids when appropriate because cost would be a factor in the project.

Commissioners approved the design by Port City in October for the building addition. They also approved $260,584 then for the second phase of the project being handled by the architecture firm, to be paid for from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act fund.

The $3.7 million project hinges on the county getting about $2 million in federal funds. The remainder is to come from the $5.86 million the county has received in American Rescue Plan Act funding, most of which has been spent or designated for projects.

The county will not know if it will receive Congressionally Directed Spending from the Appropriations Committee until January or February, after Congress adopts a budget, Bernard said.

The entire operations building would be about 7,000 square feet.

The results of the interviews will be brought back to the commissioners at another meeting.

