MEXICO — The 2023/34 season is underway in the Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League with four games played on 12/3/23. Hotel Rumford looks to defend their crown against an eight team field including a few new teams and faces. The Hotel is led by captain Tom Danylik.

The rest of the teams are Smart Care Pt. Inc of Dixfield and captain Nick St Germain, Clean Cut Painting of Bethel/River Valley area led by Will Bean, Mt Blue of Farmington and captain Justin Evens, A & G Carpentry of Bethel sponsored and captained by Joe Gaudreau, Jay with captain Levi Armandi, Dixfield captained by Gavin Hebert and Sticks and Stones of the River Valley area captained by Dan LeBreton.

In the opening game of the season at MVMS, a reformed and renamed A & G Carpentry outlasted a beleaguered Smart Care team in the second half, winning 100-86. The winners were led by Malik Farley’s 40 points (4 threes), 19 each from Kalen Chase and Mateo Lapointe (3 threes) and 14 from Hunter Meeks. Smart Care got 37 points from Cody St Germain and 21 (3 threes) from Clay Sweat.

Also in the opening game of the season, concurrently at MVHS, Jay used theirs experience and guile to eek out a 62-61 victory over Clean Cut Painting. Jay newcomer Logan Sumner hit for 22 points (3 threes) while Levi Armandi added 15 (3 threes). Clean Cut was paced by Jevon Smith with 17 points, Sean Caddigan 14 (4 threes) and Will Bean with 10 more.

In the next game at MVMS, Hotel Rumford controlled the game and beat a new entry Mt Blue team (with seasoned veterans), 63-51. The Hotel was directed by Tom Danylik with 24 points and rookie Zak New (son of father/teammate, Scot New) with 13 (3 threes). Mt Blue was paced by Eric Berry with 20 points and Kindle Bonsall and JT Williams 10 each.

In the second game at MVHS, new entry Dixfield (with league veterans) won handily over new entry Sticks and Stones, 65-42. Dixfield’s Cooper Chaisson led with 24 points, followed by Gavin Arsenault with 11 and Cam Godbois with 10. S n S only player in double digits was Trey Lane.

