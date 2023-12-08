FARMINGTON — Thomas Performing Arts Center will once again offer The Nutcracker performance this holiday season. Join Thomas Performing Arts dancers on a journey as Clara befriends a Nutcracker who comes to life on Christmas Eve. This is a unique take on the acclaimed holiday show with the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Gumdrops, Soldiers, a Snow Queen, Snow King, and the notorious Rat King! This is a ‘must see’ for the whole family, and a wonderful holiday tradition! Thomas Performing Arts Center is a dance studio offering ages 3-adult and pre-professional instruction in ballet, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary and tap! Thomas Performing Arts has studios in Farmington [Franklin County] and Belfast [Waldo County], and shows will be offered at both locations – each show performed by local dancers from the region. Show dates are:

Belfast [Crosby Arts Center, 46 Spring St.] Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8 and 9, at 6 p.m.

Farmington [Bjorn Auditorium Mount Blue Campus, 129 Seamon Rd] Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15 and 16, at 6 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.

Tickets are available at https://30921.danceticketing.com/. Tickets are $22 per person and snacks will be available at intermission.

For more information about Thomas Performing Arts Center, please be sure to follow them on Facebook for up-to-date recital schedules, events, principal dancer profiles, and photos (https://www.facebook.com/ThomasPerformingArtsCenter).

