Belfast [Crosby Arts Center, 46 Spring St.] Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8 and 9, at 6 p.m.
Farmington [Bjorn Auditorium Mount Blue Campus, 129 Seamon Rd] Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15 and 16, at 6 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.
Tickets are available at https://30921.danceticketing.com/. Tickets are $22 per person and snacks will be available at intermission.
For more information about Thomas Performing Arts Center, please be sure to follow them on Facebook for up-to-date recital schedules, events, principal dancer profiles, and photos (https://www.facebook.com/ThomasPerformingArtsCenter).
