MAINE — Portland-based nonprofit organization Educate Maine, is now accepting applications from public schools for visits from the Maine Mobile BIOLAB in 2024. A partnership with Bioscience Association of Maine, Northeastern University’s Roux Institute and Learning Undefeated, the Maine Mobile BIOLAB seeks to increase interest in and awareness of bioscience content and careers among Maine students.

The mobile lab is a traveling trailer that will bring scientific tools and techniques right to your school parking lot, allowing students a field-trip style experience in STEM along with career exposure and curriculum based on real-world Maine jobs. This opportunity is open to any public school serving grades 5-8 in the state and is available at no cost.

“We’re excited to offer this opportunity to make high-quality, hands-on STEM experiences accessible to educators and students across the state,” said Jason Judd, Executive Director of Educate Maine. “From Aroostook to York County, the BIOLAB will help raise aspirations and close opportunity gaps for rural and underserved students.”

Interested in applying? Click here to learn about the BIOLAB and to access the application. Designed with busy educators in mind, the process is simple. Applications will be accepted until midnight on Dec. 21. The Maine Mobile BIOLAB will hit the road starting in March 2024.

Questions about the application process or the lab can be directed to Meg Krieger (meg@educatemaine.org).

filed under: