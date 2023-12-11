LIVERMORE FALLS — Two families were displaced Sunday night when an overloaded electrical circuit ignited a fire at a two-apartment house at 2 School St.

“It was an electrical fire,” Fire Rescue Chief Nathan Guptill said Monday. A circuit was loaded with too many items plugged into it, he said.

The two families, including owner Aliceann Margaret Seippel-Lyon, were home at the time and escaped safely with their dogs. The second apartment was occupied by a couple and children, Guptill said.

The fire in an upstairs bedroom was reported about 5:30 p.m.

Guptill said when he arrived he saw a little fire coming from a light fixture. Firefighters from four towns were able to contain it to the bedroom, which was damaged.

“We sent a ladder up outside onto the porch roof and firefighters were able to get into the house,” Guptill said. “Firefighters made a quick knock down.”

The house had balloon construction and blown-in insulation which smoldered, he said.

Jay Fire Rescue ladder truck was used to vent the roof.

Repairs will be needed before the house can be occupied.

There was no insurance on the home.

Guptill called the American Red Cross to assist the families.

About 30 firefighters from Livermore Falls, Livermore, Jay and a Wilton Rapid Intervention Team responded to the scene. Livermore Falls Police Department, Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office and NorthStar EMS ambulance also responded to assist.

