MEXICO — The second week of the Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League was completed on Sunday 12/10/23 with a couple of competitive games and a couple of lopsided victories. There is also a surprising eary shakeup change on top of the standings.

Game 1 at MVHS saw Hotel Rumford (2-0) hand an early season loss to Smart Care PT, Inc. (0-2), 75-62. Smart Care finds themselves in a precarious last place position, although very early in the season. The Hotel was directly offensively by Owen Jones with 18 points all from behind the arc. He was supported by Tom Danylik, 15 points, Bryan Canwell, 14 and Zach New 11. Cody St Germain was the only double digit scorer for Smart Care with 22 points.

In game 2, same venue, Clean Cut Painting (1-1) outlasted new entry, Dixfield (1-1), 81-73. Both reams should be a good match up in future games. Clean Cut saw Sean Caddigan hit for 24 points (4 threes) and assisted by 23 from Will Bean and 11 from Javen Smith. Dixfield had 4 players in double figures, Jake Bessey 16 points, Gavin Hebert 14, Glen Dubois 12 and Cam Godbois 10.

In game 1 at MVMS, Mt Blue (0-1) easily triumphed over Sticks and Stones (0-2), 89-50. The game was an afterthought within 5 minutes. Mt Blue had 6 players hit the scoring leader board, Cam Sennick was tops with 20 points, followed by Eric Berry 15, Levi Meader 13, Jake Farnum 12, Shane O’Neil and Kindle Bonsall 10 each. Top scorer for Sticks n Stones was Cody Dolloff with 21 (5 threes).

Then, in the second game at MVMS, A and G Builders (2-0) used a very strong second half to overwhelm Jay (1-1), 100-68. Jay stayed within reach in the first half, but ran out of hope midway through the next stanza. Malik Farley was to fast to handle with a very dominant 51 points (4 threes). Keegan Pitcher was next with 16 points (3 threes) followed by 10 each from Draven Finnigan and Mateo Lapointe. Jay’s Zane Armandi had 16 points (4 threes) and was followed in scoring by Steve Dougher 15, Jake Turner 13 (three 3’s) and Lucas Bellanceau 10 more.

