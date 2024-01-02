FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners elected Lance Harvell of Farmington as chairman during their Tuesday meeting.

He succeeds Terry Brann of Wilton.

The board also voted to spend $43,200 to hire Mejorando Group of Cumberland to facilitate and do tasks associated with the implementation of a strategic plan for the county. That includes making sure all stakeholders know and understand the plan.

About 12 proposals were submitted for the position. The money will come from interest.

Commissioners voted to set aside $100,000 in tax-increment financing funds to help repair snowmobile trails damaged by flooding during the Dec. 18 and 19 rainstorm. If the trails are not restored, there will be a significant economic loss for the county and businesses that depend on snowmobilers.

As of Friday, the preliminary estimate for damages was over $3 million in Franklin County, county Administrator Amy Bernard said. The unorganized territory estimated damages of $48,135, according to Emergency Management Agency Director Amanda Simoneau’s information, Bernard said.

Advertisement

Dana Bowman of Freeman Township, who belongs to five snowmobile clubs and is on the board of High Peaks Alliance, told commissioners there were several washouts, including one that was 1,400 feet long.

“We are just looking for some help,” Bowman said.

A Dec. 28 meeting in Strong drew over 100 people, including many snowmobile club representatives, state legislators, Maine Game Wardens, and town and county leaders. One of the trails that needs immediate attention is the Perham Stream Birding Trail in Madrid Township.

John Rogers and Bowman will get information for ,materials needed, such as gravel and culverts. They will fill out a grant application for the county TIF associated with the unorganized territory. People are donating their time to work on the trails.

The tax-increment financing agreement with Helix Generation, an affiliate of LS Power Equity Advisors, was initially made in 2008 between TransCanada Maine Wind Development Inc. in relation with a 44-turbine wind energy facility in northern Franklin County, which is now owned by Helix.

Since then, the TIF has been amended four times and is waiting state approval on a fifth amendment. The TIF targets economic development in the unorganized territory district, but can be used toward a countywide project if it will benefit the whole county.

The county’s Tax-Increment Financing Advisory Committee typically reviews all grant and educational scholarship applications and grades them before presenting them to commissioners for review and possible approval.

With the approval of the $100,000 set aside, it gives the people working on gathering prices an idea of what can be spent. The county also offered gravel from the county’s pit in Madrid Township.

Related Headlines Franklin County kicks off development of a mission statement, strategic plan

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: