FARMINGTON — The first baby born at Franklin Memorial Hospital in 2024 arrived Tuesday, a week later than expected, his mother said Thursday.

Michele Meservey of Livermore Falls delivered Maddox Archer Meservey at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

She said her due date was Dec. 26.

“He hung on a week,” she said. “He was born at 41 weeks to the day.”

He weighed seven pounds and 15.7 ounces and was 22 inches long, according to the hospital’s records.

As the hospital’s first baby of the year, he and his family received a gift basket full of items. He will be awarded a $500 Alfond Scholarship Foundation grant that may go toward his future college or training expenses.

Meservey is a single mom. She said Maddox’s brother Micah Coburn, 8, is very excited and was able to visit them at the hospital Tuesday night.

Meservey’s family lives in Massachusetts. Maddox’s maternal grandparents are Lisa Opute and Michael Meservey.

Meservey is a case manager at Gateway Community Services in Lewiston. Last fall she began studying for a master’s degree in psychological counseling with an emphasis in the arts at University of Maine at Farmington.

“I’ve got a busy life,” she said. “My other son was born in February. This is going to be a busy time of year with birthdays and holidays.”

