LIVERMORE FALLS — Residents will face a new municipal chart of accounts on the ballot at the annual Town Meeting on April 23 at the fire station.

Also, voters will act on the sewer budget for the first time in at least 25 years. Sewer user fees and other related revenue will pay for expenses, not tax dollars. The town incorporated a sewer district in 1907, according to state archives.

The Legislature transferred the rights, duties and obligations of the Livermore Falls Sewer District to the inhabitants of Livermore Falls and abolished the Livermore Falls Sewer District as a separate municipal corporation on April 15, 1946, according to state archives.

The Select Board held a budget workshop with the Budget Committee on Tuesday when Town Manager Carrie Castonguay gave an overview of parts of the budget she had and the new accounts.

Wages and sewer budget numbers were not included because wages are still being negotiated and the sewer superintendent was on vacation.

Castonguay said she had warned selectmen it would be different this year.

A second workshop will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Office to review the Treat Memorial Library and Public Works Department budgets. A regular selectmen meeting will follow.

The new chart of accounts for the ballot are recommended by the Maine Office of the State Auditor, Castonguay said.

A lot of the budgets that previously appeared individually on the ballot will be condensed.

The Public Works Department heading includes budgets for public works, roads, building and grounds, and the Transfer Station. They were separate articles last year.

General government will include the Select Board, committees, administration, elections, treasurer, assessing, code enforcement, General Assistance, contingency and legal. Most of these were separate on last year’s ballot.

Public safety will cover the Police Department, Fire Department, health office, hydrants, ambulance service, streetlights and animal control. These were also separate or combined in an article in 2023.

Culture and Recreation includes budgets for the Treat Memorial Library, community/parks, which covers some expenses related to Area Youth Sports, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Spruce Mountain ski slope insurance and field maintenance. Also under the account will be the summer recreation program and maintenance of the town clock.

Capital projects covers reserve dollars for paving revaluation, cruiser, highway equipment, Fire Department reserve, Transfer Station, fire substation, grounds-mower and police radios.

Intergovernmental budget will include the Public Safety Answering Point dispatch contract.

Agencies will include the cemetery contract and social service requests.

There will also be a revenue budget in the mix for 2024-25.

