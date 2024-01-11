JAY — One person was injured and three children were taken to hospital to be evaluated Thursday after two vehicles collided at the intersection of state routes 133 and 156 at Bean’s Corner, police officer Noah Kolodji said.

A Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by James King, 57, of Wilton was driving north on state Route 133 toward Farmington when a Subaru Crosstrek driven by Victoria Gajdukow, 27, of Jay was heading toward Chesterville on state Route 156. The two vehicles collided, Kolodji said.

King’s passenger, Patricia King, 61, was injured and taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Gajdukow had her 4-year-old son and 3- and 6-year-old daughters in the car. They were taken by a personal vehicle to the hospital to be evaluated, Kolodji said.

Jay Fire Rescue assisted at the crash reported about 12:31 p.m.

