Cupcakes



WELD — A Cupcake Decorating Class is also being taught by Julie Jervis and is scheduled for February 12 in the Multi-purpose room at the Weld Town Office from 6:30-8 pm, $5 is suggested donation for supplies. Come decorate a cupcake bouquet to take home. Watch a demonstration of making buttercream frosting and take home the recipe. Learn several different flower piping techniques. RSVP Julie @ 401-302-1210 and her email is julie188swan@hotmail.com

WELD — A Valentine Celebration on February 14 and will begin with Games from 3-5 p.m. (or you may bring your own). From 5-6 p.m. there will be Town Hall Pizza – bring a snack to share. Open Mic from 5:30-6 p.m. and to round out the evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m will be line and contra dancing.

Game night

FAYETTE — Anyone up for a good game of Spades with some friends? How about a family game of Sorry or Monopoly? Friends of Starling Hall will be hosting its first Game Night on Friday Jan. 19, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Hall. Bring your family, and friends too, your favorite game to play and a snack to share, we’ll have some too. Grab the kids and come on over to the Hall after your dinner and enjoy fun and games Friday Jan. 19, and then regularly, weather permitting, the first Friday of each month. Game Night next month is 6-9 p.m. Feb. 2, at Starling Hall, 2769 ME-17, in Fayette.

Lunch

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main St. in Farmington, will serve its monthly free community lunch on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at noon. The menu: chicken stew, biscuits and cake. Eat in and take out is available. For local delivery, call ahead at 778-0424 and choose the “Community Lunch” option.

FARMINGTON — Trinity United Methodist Church will be serving Fish Chowder Lunches every Thursday at 11:30 -12:30 p.m. The next lunch will be on Jan. 18, until March 28. The lunch includes fish chowder, crackers, pickles, freshly made biscuits, and cookies. These lunches are free. We do accept donations to help with costs for the ingredients to make this available to everyone.

Just drive up to the front door of Trinity church and someone will bring your meals to you. For more information, please contact Trinity United Methodist Church, Debbie Farley, 207-778-3921, or email: tumcfarmington@gmail.com

Dancing

NEW SHARON — Wish you had a way to stay active, have fun, and meet people this winter? Try square dancing. You aren’t too young, and you aren’t too old. Friendship Squares Dancing Club announces a free Adult Ed Square Dancing class Monday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m., at Cape Cod Hill School, located at 516 Cape Cod Hill Rd., New Sharon. Refreshments will be served.

The entrance on the parking lot side of the building will be open, and the class meets in the gym. Questions? Call Milt and Charlotte Sinclair, 207-712-1312; 0r, e-mail miltwspfu@hotmail.com. Hope to see you there.

Breakfast

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, Jan. 20 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. rescheduled from the previous week, due to expected bad weather. The All You Can Eat buffet includes pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee, tea, hot cocoa, and more.

The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10 is $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

Music

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, Feb. 9, at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6-8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 take out suppers. Many thanks for your continued support. For Jan. 19, the menu features Turkey Pot Pie, pickled beets, Cole slaw, strawberry shortcake and the chance to Dance with Country Fusion . $10 cover . Eat in optional, dinner, dance $20 All meals served at 5 p.m.

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, Jan. 20, there will be a Public Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be marinated chicken breast, mashed potato and gravy, vegetable, and homemade dessert. The price will be $12 for adults and $6 for those under 12. Public Suppers are sit down service in the hall. Take out by in person request will be available. Hope to see you all there. Please contact for more details: Robert Lawrence 207-778-2345, Clint Coolidge 207-645-4053, David Baker 207-491-9466

Warming

FARMINGTON — Farmington Grange#12 offers The Wednesday Workers and Warm Up, WWW will meet on the first and third (Feb. 7 & 21) Wednesday of each month. The Farmington Grange Hall at 124 Bridge Street will be open for soup and social time.

Folks are invited to bring something to share, or just come to socialize. Games and puzzles are available as well as a small library stocked by literacy volunteers. If someone would like to learn how to knit, crochet or sew, etc., they can get help. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Bonnie at 778-1416.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Beginning Jan. 8 there will be an addiction meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St.

